Shortly after launching the Watch 5 and Watch Fit 4 Pro, Huawei is once again generating positive publicity with the MateBook Fold. The company has been doubling down on flexible display technology for some time now. There are hits and misses, but we believe this device is extremely promising for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, the target market for this new platform is tech-savvy consumers who crave cutting-edge products. Secondly, it’s exceptionally versatile and caters to different use case scenarios. Lastly, it appears intuitive for anyone to just pick up and learn about its nuances along the way. Of course, early adopters might also bump into some small caveats along the way.

Before we get into what could become dealbreakers, let’s talk a bit about the technical specifications. The MateBook Fold is packing a massive 18″ foldable display in a 13″ clamshell notebook form factor. Huawei uses a dual-layer OLED LTPO panel that can dial its brightness up to 1,600 nits.

Interestingly enough, a carbon fiber and a non-Newtonian fluid form a protective layer. These allow the flexible screen to survive accidental impacts from blunt objects and perhaps a drop or two. When fully open, you’re looking at a 4:3 aspect ratio with a 3296 x 2472 resolution. In laptop mode, the aspect ratio becomes 3:2 with a resolution of 2472 x 1648.

Insiders claim the chipset is a Kirin X90 with 32 GB of RAM. Meanwhile, internal storage is a whopping 2 TB, while a 75 Wh battery supplies power. A fingerprint reader is incorporated into the power button. It features four speaker grilles, an 8 MP camera, and two USB-C ports. So far, the only downside to the MateBook Fold is that it runs on HarmonyOS and is currently only available in China.

Foldable Finesse

The MateBook Fold flaunts remarkably thin bezels and maintains a svelte profile even when closed. Accounting for the hinge mechanism, it sports an offset kickstand to keep the device upright on flat surfaces. If touch typing is not your thing, Huawei bundles a detachable Bluetooth keyboard for a more tactile typing experience.

You can use it separately to use the entirety of the 18″ display. It also magnetically attaches to the bottom half in laptop mode. The accessory also adheres to the exterior for easy transport. Unboxing videos tell us the package includes fancy carrying pouches for the device and keyboard. The MateBook Fold comes in three colors: Forged Shadow Black, Sky White, and Cloud Blue.

Images courtesy of Huawei