Even after years of building LEGO sets, the level of detail going into every automotive Technic kit is mind-boggling. Although some may argue the scale models are not 100% accurate, the sheer skill it takes to design and account for every possible articulation in plastic brick form is insane! Their fresh addition to the catalog is a tribute to another legendary SUV — the Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line.

By now, we’re sure many LEGO fanatics have already tested their mettle with a variety of SKUs. Hence, item number 42177 should keep us busy with 2,891 pieces to assemble into an iconic vehicle. At first glance, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line reminds us of another Technic SUV — the Land Rover Defender.

However, a quick comparison shows the latest release has more pieces and a completely different aesthetic. We discovered that 2024 marks the 45th anniversary of the German marque’s popular off-road platform. As such, this is perhaps one of the more unique ways for people to commemorate the milestone.

According to LEGO, ” this model car version of the iconic G-Class is packed with authentic features and cool functions to quicken the pulse of any Mercedes-Benz fan.” Technic kits usually include a lot of movable components and there is no shortage of that here. For example, the hood opens to showcase the buildable 6-cylinder in-line piston engine.

The mill connects to a fully functional gearbox with a drive, neutral, and reverse mode. Other articulating parts you can mess around with are the doors, differential locks, steering wheel, tailgate, and suspension system. Upon completion, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line measures 8.5″ x 16.5″ x 8″ (HxLxW).

Images courtesy of LEGO