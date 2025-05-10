Ferrero North America announced on Friday, May 9, its “slate of new innovations for the next twelve months at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025.” This includes a new Nutella flavor that’s sure to entice peanut lovers aptly called Nutella Peanut.

“Nutella’s first taste innovation in more than 60 years, this latest addition to the Nutella portfolio is the best of both worlds. It combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts,” the company said in a press release.

Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America, said the new Nutella Peanut flavor, among another taste innovations, “will engage both loyal fans and new consumers.” It will help boost Ferrero’s power brands and further solidify its “position as a category leader in North America.”

“Our momentum here has never been stronger. Developing Nutella and Ferrero Rocher products specifically for the North American market represents a defining moment in our company’s history,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer of Ferrero USA” acknowledged: “Ferrero has been driving growth in our categories with disruptive, top-tier innovation for years. We’re looking forward to delivering more and more value for our retail partners with the biggest, most exciting slate of innovations we’ve ever brought to Sweets & Snacks Expo.”

Nutella Peanut is set to hit shelves in Spring 2026. Among other flavor innovations headlining the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025 include Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares with chocolate shell, creamy filling, and crunchy hazelnuts (available in stores in September 2025) and a unique Tic Tac flavor featuring the sweet flavor of Dr. Pepper (available starting Fall 2025).

Images courtesy of Ferrero North America