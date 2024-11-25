Even with the growing number of competitors in the handheld gaming PC segment, Valve’s device remains a top choice for gamers. Since its launch in 2022, the manufacturer has yet to officially announce the next-generation model. Tech industry pundits believe it’s due to debut late in 2025, as the latest hardware drop is the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White.

As many of you can guess, this is not exactly the upgrade everyone wants this holiday. However, if you’re finally ready for a handheld gaming PC, this latest SKU is an excellent option. Most tech-savvy users will recommend we take the dual-boot route to get the most out of the system. Still, there are caveats to be wary of.

Nevertheless, the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White is as versatile as it gets even on SteamOS. Those familiar with Linux can always mess around with their units, yet most of us won’t even bother. Even with a standard setup, it is compatible with a vast number of titles.

Just like the mid-generation release, the main selling points here are the same. These include display technology, 90 Hz refresh rate, better battery life, and incremental performance improvements. Despite what it says, the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White is not a completely tonal affair.

We have to admit the white enclosure looks surprisingly stylish with the gray contrast from the D-pad, face buttons, analog sticks, triggers, and rear buttons. The power button on top is still orange but does not ruin the tonal motif. Valve confirms the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White “is a limited edition release, we will not be making more of this particular design. Once we are sold out, we will be sold out.”

Images courtesy of Valve