Whether off-road and on paved ground, you can always trust a pair of Camper Ground MICHELIN shoes to keep you grounded — literally. It provides great grip and traction on both even and uneven surfaces. Thus, ensuring that you don’t lose your footing whether trekking up the hill or on rocky topography or simply traversing the urban jungle.

This footwear boasts a lightweight structure with a flexible contemporary design so you can go dress down or dress up with it on. It stands out with its bold look using contrasting colors and materials. The upper uses environmentally sourced full-grain leather certified by the Leather Working Group. It comprises 60 percent textile (100% recycled PET) and 40 percent pigskin.

Meanwhile, the thick rubber outsole of the Camper Ground MICHELIN is hard to miss. The rubber outsole is inspired by the MICHELIN E-Wild bike tire with its aggressive, open tread pattern. Despite the chunky appearance, it has its benefits to the user. It provides superior grip and heel comfort with its multidirectional tread pattern. Likewise, the grooves make it easy to walk on wet surfaces making this pair great for winter wear.

As for overall feet comfort, the insole provides long-term cushioning and breathability It uses OrthoLite, the market leader when it comes to open-cell foam insole technology. Pair that with the outsole and you have yourself great footwear that not only looks good but also feels good. The Camper Ground MICHELIN comes in two colorways including in Dark Brown Waxed Suede and in Dark Grey Waxed Suede.

