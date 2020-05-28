Coffee has been our go-to beverage to get us out of bed on any day. Paired with a solid breakfast, it’ll power us through our commute, work, and back again. Even on weekends, nothing kickstarts your morning like a hot cup of joe. In fact, a lot of us are already addicted to java, which is what makes this BWD x Blackbadger special edition Tag Heuer Carerra Calibre 5 a fitting tribute. This is a bespoke variant that watch collectors would love to own.

Those who know their timepieces know that is what many refer to as a tropical dial. This is when watches are exposed to sunlight which gradually turns the originally dark colors into something faded. Some specifically seek out vintage models that sport this feature, but BWD and Blackbadger have something else in mind.

Earlier, we were referring to a certain drink that most people enjoy. It seems that the folks from both brands want to turn into a highlight in this exclusive piece. Hence, it’s taking coffee beans roasted and ground at Cafe Da Matteo and turning it into something else entirely. For those of you wondering, the aforementioned establishment ranks in the top 5 according to the Lonely Planet guidebook.

After forming the material into blanks, the next step is finishing everything by hand. This gives it a distinct pattern unique to each of the 20 examples. What you have here is an aesthetically fashionable watch. Moreover, it would probably smell like coffee if not for its 41-mm stainless-steel case and sapphire crystal. This Tag Heuer Carerra boasts an automatic Sellita SW-220-1 movement with 38-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of Bamford Watch Department