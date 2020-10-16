On the hunt for a dress watch? They come in all shapes and sizes, and can easily make or break an outfit. We talked about things that would help you find the devices that would make you look your best. They’d also be the easiest to wear.

Case Size

When shopping for a dress watch, you want something expensive looking. One of the things that makes timepieces look expensive is their size. You need a watch that has a case of over 1.65 inches (42 mm). Thankfully, manufacturers are aware of the effect size has. That’s why so many timepieces are on the larger side.

Even if you have smaller wrists, you’d be able to wear them. Case size has nothing to do with comfort. This doesn’t mean you should go overboard, though.

Along with face size, something that elevates dress watches is the weight. In general, the more weight a unit has, the more premium it would feel. This is as it means more high-end materials are in-place.

Strap

They come with all sorts of straps. You should make note of how sensitive your skin is. If you have reactions to many things, a watch with a hypoallergenic band is a must.

Many dress pieces come with leather bands. Although they look classy, they collect sweat. If you’re someone who sweats more than a regular person, snagging such a watch would not be ideal.

Something neat that some brands let you do is interchange straps on watches. This is great as you’ll regularly be able to switch how they look. If your taste varies a lot, interchanging their straps would keep you satisfied.

Brand

To make a statement, you should get a timepiece from an acclaimed brand. In the world of watch collecting, Swiss names reign supreme. You could snag a Rolex or Omega, turning the most heads. But their devices cost as much as a kidney.

Wrist Watch Pro has a list of some notable Swiss brands. You’ll easily be able to find more sensibly priced ones, like Tag Heuer or Tissot. To a regular individual, they’d see a shiny Swiss watch on your wrist. They wouldn’t be able to guess that it doesn’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Movement

Do you have places to be? If your dress watch needs to keep you on top of your schedule, you should probably purchase a quartz one. They have fewer parts, so they are the most reliable. They are battery-powered too, so the room for error is reduced. When it comes to quartz pieces, you can choose from Japanese or Swiss types. The latter is more intricate, so they’re the best.

If accuracy doesn’t matter and you just want a unit to blow everyone’s socks off, you’d get an automatic one with an exposed front. Automatic watches move on their own, having many gears in motion. Their exposed fronts would let you view their insides at work. They’d have jewels too, letting their gears run smoother. You’d catch glimpses of them through the cut-outs.

You should probably know that you don’t have to tend to quartz pieces unless you’re changing their battery. Automatic watches work with you, so they have to be worn continuously or their gears would be affected.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to dress watches, they can make or break an outfit. There are so many to choose from. Considering the points we mentioned would help you make the best purchase. You need to make note of their size. The bigger they are, the more premium they would look. This is true of their weight as well. You’ll especially make people gawk at your wrist if you pick a Swiss unit up. They don’t all cost as much as a small car, as mentioned. You can easily find more sensibly priced ones.

Also, make note of the type of person you are. If you regularly must be on top of things, a quartz watch would be needed. You wouldn’t have to worry about power reserves.

So, what do you think? Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a great dress watch to buy. You can’t go wrong.