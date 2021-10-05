You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t like grilled food. It all boils down to the taste, aroma, and texture, which other cooking methods cannot simply replicate. In fact, we love to share our love for the meal preparation process by helping you discover some of the best grilling gear out there like the Burch Barrel V2 right here.

It’s a no-nonsense piece of equipment that will do the job and do it well. Likewise, the Burch Barrel V2 is tough enough to last years with proper care and maintenance. Built out of cold-rolled steel, 304 stainless steel, heat-resistant coated steel, aluminum, and matte powder coating, it looks great and performs even better.

As you can probably guess from the name, this is a follow-up to the original. Thoughtfully crafted, it delivers a communal culinary experience as you gather around just like people would over a campfire. You can use the Burch Barrel V2 as a smoker, fire pit, or a grill and is even compatible with a wide range of fuel like wood, charcoal, and charcoal briquettes.

It’s easy to deploy and stands with the help of a sturdy tripod. The adjustable legs make it easy to set up even on uneven surfaces. We love how cool the pully system lets you lift the lid or the grill grates with a convenient locking system.

Meanwhile, the pistol grip slider holds it in place so you can add more fuel or tend to whatever you are grilling. When you need to adjust the heat, the Trackster rails allows for nine height settings for the coal pan. Just use the handle and twist to move it up or down. The Burch Barrel V2 also features stoker vents on the top and sides.

Images courtesy of Burch Barrel