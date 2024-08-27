The Flextail Tiny Pump 2x may be small, measuring just 1.8″ x 1.7″ x 2.3″ and weighing merely 96g (as small as an AirPods pro). But it’s a giant in terms of its uses. It packs three handy features in a design built to withstand drops up to 1.2 meters and rated IP44 water resistant.

It’s an air pump, a vacuum pump, and a camping lantern. Equipped with the latest AIR VORTECH technology, this tool can reach up to 4 kPa air pressure and 180L/min airflow quickly. This enables it to inflate tens of single camping air mattress and air pillows, pool floats, and even inflatable furniture. It’s not ideal to use on tires, basketballs, and balloons though.

The Flextail Tiny Pump 2x features a redesigned air inlet and outlet with the deflation and inflation port found on the top and bottom, respectively. This makes it easier to hold and operate. Likewise, the air ducts are made more conducive for ventilation and heat dissipation. Double clicking on the device activates the air pump while a long press turns on the LED light.

Speaking of the light, it has three brightness settings (230 lumens / 120 lumens / 30 lumens). It can last for up to 24 hours under the lowest setting, nearly five hours for medium, and three hours under the max light output. Moreover, this tool works as a great household tool. When compressing storage space, it can easily and quickly suck out excess air in a vacuum bag.

The Flextail Tiny Pump 2x runs on built-in rechargeable 1600mAh batteries which recharges via a Type-C charge port. It comes with charging indicator lights for monitoring: green for finished and red for 0-99% battery status. Fully charged, it can inflate over 105 air pillows, 40 single air mattresses, and used 45x on vacuum bags. Its magnetic base offers hands-free use and it can easily serve as a blower to light up a fire.

Images courtesy of Flextail