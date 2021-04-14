The Bumruk gives you the convenience of a waterproof backpack and a comfortable lounge or camping chair in one. It is the perfect gear to take on trips to the beach, the park, or any outdoor adventure.

This is the “world’s first lightweight backpack chair” guaranteed to revolutionize your sitting experience. It can support an amazing 300-pound weight and gives you five recline positions in its built-in self-supporting internal steel frame. Plus, you can sit and recline comfortably knowing it has high-density foam for its bum cushion.

Moreover, the Bumruk gives you 17 liters of storage space with your items sure to stay dry. That’s thanks to its waterproof foam topper covered in quality neoprene. It is even machine washable and dries easily thanks to its nylon Lycra fabric. This is one backpack you want to take to the beach because of its sand-wicking weatherproof polymer construction.

The backpack is detachable so you can go for the ultimate reclining position. It even looks trendy and has enough storage space for all your on-the-go essentials. On the outside, you have a bottle holder on one side and a zippered pouch on the other. The front has another zippered pocket while the main compartment holds most of your items.

Meanwhile, an adjustable strap at the bottom provides space for your camping blanket, towel, or other portable gear. It holds its shape regardless of the items packed inside so you can be certain that it doesn’t cramp your style. Best of all, the Bumruk is not a burden on your shoulders. Despite its steel frame and load capacity, it is amazingly lightweight at just 8 pounds.

Images courtesy of Bumruk