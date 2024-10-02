As range anxiety continues to keep potential EV adopters on the fence, imagine what it’s like to market an even larger battery-electric model to the same crowd. Factors that typically affect efficiency include weight, temperature, and aerodynamics. Nonetheless, THOR Industries defies all expectations as it partners with Harbinger to develop a new platform with remarkable mileage.

We all know companies always make bold claims for the sake of marketing. To stand out in a niche full of competitors, sometimes you need to add a bit of fluff to generate some buzz. So far, proponents of eco-friendly motoring don’t have a lot of options when it comes to motorhomes.

On the other hand, there are adventure trailers with roof-mounted solar panels. It can then recharge the EV you hook it up to. As for the THOR Industries x Harbinger RV, both groups understand the current limitations of all-electric systems. Therefore, the only practical way to address this issue is a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

They also point out that the low-emission gas generator functions as a last-ditch backup. It can recharge the 140 kWh battery when there’s not enough sunlight for the rooftop solar panels or charging stations nearby. This makes it an attractive off-grid alternative to traditional recreational vehicles.

THOR Industries President and CEO Bob Martin says, “Electrification will play a central role in the future of mobility, including RVing.” So far, the collaborative effort with Harbinger is aiming for at least 500 miles on a full charge. As of this writing, there are no details yet about the interior layout and other possible trim packages.

Images courtesy of THOR Industries/Harbinger