When will it ever be enough? This is the question many probably ask when it comes to high-performance automobiles. Many carmakers prefer to take a conservative approach when it comes to overall design and engineering. On the other hand, hypercars such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” opt to push the limits.

This exclusive edition comes from the company’s founder’s love of aviation. Moreover, the French marque considers it a tribute to legendary French pilots. Ettore Bugatti’s fascination with both aircraft and fast cars are culminating into the “Les Légendes du Ciel” to the delight of the automotive world.

Bugatti starts off with a “Gris Serpent” coat in a beautiful matte finish. What follows is a single glossy racing stripe that runs across the middle section of the hypercar. Meanwhile others attractive elements of its exterior are the laser-cut aluminum grille and the colors of the French flag on the side sills.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” is fully decked in tan Guacho leather with aluminum hardware all around. Additionally, you can also find a unique logo the identifies it as a special edition. These can be found on the fender, headrests, and the armrest tray on the center console.

You can also make out a hand-drawn sketch on each side of the door sills. It is of a Nieuport 17 single-seater biplane and a Bugatti Type 13 racing one another. It still relies on the brand’s legendary 8.0-liter 1,500-horsepower W16 engine. The Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” will begin production early next year. Even at $3.4 million each, all 20 units are likely selling out soon.

Images courtesy of Bugatti