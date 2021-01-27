Quality meets style and comfort with the Buck Mason Bruiser Bomber Jacket. This timeless piece of leathercraft turns heads and makes any wearer into the best-dressed-guy in the room.

Los Angeles-based menswear label Buck Mason uses a combination of old-school manufacturing techniques and modern technology to make wardrobe essentials that last for many seasons. They designed this modern American classic with twice-tanned leather so it ages gracefully. Suffice to say, this jacket is for a lifetime.

The Buck Mason Bruiser Bomber Jacket renders the classic military A-1 jacket silhouette with a supple, semi-vegetable tanned lambskin hide. This hide is lighter and more limber than traditional calf leather. This means it is more comfortable to wear. The hide is then carefully washed with warm water to make it soft and then slipped onto a three-dimensional form and creased.

Twice-tanned, it has a saturated brown core color and then a black color on the surface so it develops its own rich and unique patina beautifully. The two-step tanning allows for the inner color to pop out as the black fades away. Nicks, scrapes, and natural wear gently exposes the color underneath.

Moreover, the Buck Mason Bruiser Bomber Jacket breaks in easily because of its hide. It is also comfortable to wear right off the rack and looks good in just about any outfit. It is fully lined with a slightly cropped fit and has pockets to store essential everyday carry items. There are two zipper pockets on each side on the front.

Images courtesy of Buck Mason