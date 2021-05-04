Bringing your hot or cold drinks on the go can be tricky and messy especially if you don’t have the proper utensil. Takeout cups can only do so much especially when you’re on the move. The BrüMate Toddy is the solution if you want to prevent leaks or spills and still enjoy your beverage hot or cold.

Dubbed as the “world’s first 100% leak-proof mug,” this insulated beverage holder can take you from the office to the gym in seconds. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, or those with an active lifestyle, as it keeps your drink sealed no matter your movements. This is all thanks to the combined power of the new DrinkLock Technology design and a fully leak-proof locking lid so you can take your beverage practically anywhere and not worry about spills. You can try it yourself and flip the mug upside down.

Moreover, the BrüMate Toddy, part of the new Brumate MÜV Collection, even comes with the brand’s BevGuard Technology to guarantee the ideal temperature of your drinks. It keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours and coffee tastes fresh from the coffee machine.

Drinks do not have the metallic aftertaste that often comes with other stainless steel insulated tumblers. Designed to be versatile, this mug comes with a double-threaded twist cap for lefties or righties. The addition of the handle makes it convenient to take sips. It can also double as a holder for your backpack tether or carabiner for quick access carry,

The BrüMate Toddy has a 16oz capacity and comes in an easy-carry design and a compact size. It is available in an assortment of attractive combo colors including Dark Aura, Red and White, Neon Pink, Blue and Orange, Purple and Yellow, and more.

Images courtesy of BrüMate