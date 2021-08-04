When you find it difficult to find the right blend that pleases your unique tastes in whiskey, it might seem like the journey ends there. There are those that have sampled even the most luxurious ones out there, but still long for something unattainable by regular means. If so, book a trip to Breckenridge Distillery and check out their attraction.

It’s no secret that tours like these always involve booze in one way or the other. So, you might as well get hammered and have fun while you’re at it right? As long you can hold your alcohol won’t become a problem during the tour. Anyway, Breckenridge Distillery will assign an expert to be your guide.

First up is the After Hours Tour. This is perfect for folks who want insight into bourbon and its rich history. As it says, this awesome learning experience begins when Breckenridge Distillery closes for the day. The cool part about it is the tasting of their products that are still in the aging process.

The establishment can only accommodate up to 10 people so try to reserve a slot early. The first two servings are complimentary and all that follows would cost you a buck each. Not bad. For something even more comprehensive, check out their Whiskey Blending Lab.

Breckenridge Distillery gives you a chance to work with their master blenders to create your own signature blend. This includes a 15-minute orientation about the process and an hour of sampling their various blends. Whatever you end up with goes into a 750 ml bottle with a customized label as a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

Images courtesy of Breckenridge Distillery