Some of the world’s most ambitious architectural projects are surprisingly in the United Arab Emirates. With an almost endless source of funding, top architects, engineers, and construction firms are eager to push the limits. Earlier this month, the team behind the NEOM smart city project announced the opening of the Sindalah.

Despite doubts cast regarding this billion-dollar venture, it seems progress is at a steady pace. Although many believe THE LINE is the ultimate highlight if it ever becomes reality, the recent inauguration of the luxury resort is great news for investors. As such, the Saudi Arabian government finally has something to prove naysayers wrong.

The operators are marketing Sindalah as an exclusive destination for the wealthy. Press materials read, “Whether you are looking for a world-class stay, a buzzing atmosphere or pure adrenaline, the diverse offerings on the island are unmatched.” With a stable climate all year round, it becomes the ideal getaway for people who can’t stand the colder seasons.

Private watercraft of all sizes can set sail for the Red Sea and access the 86-berth marina of Sindalah. With cutting-edge facilities, any vessel remains safe and accessible at all times. Spanning more than 9,041,685 square feet, the resort is brimming with upscale amenities for everyone.

Accommodations abound as visitors pick between the Autograph Collection Resort, Apartments by Marriot Bonvoy, Four Seasons Resort, and The Luxury Collection All-Suites Hotel. Meanwhile, 24/7 entertainment, shopping, and dining are all accessible at The Village. Finally, adventure-seekers can indulge in a variety of water sports and more at Sindalah.

Images courtesy of NEOM/Sindalah