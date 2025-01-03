This 2025, there are plenty of awesome events to be on the lookout for. Firstly, this year’s installment of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It will showcase the latest in all things tech next week. Another is the Lunar New Year, which typically welcomes commemorative whiskey expressions. Johnnie Walker continues its streak with the Blue Label Year of the Snake.

For those of you who follow the festive celebration know that the Year of the Wood Dragon is about to end. January 29, 2025, officially transitions to the next Chinese Zodiac animal — the Wood Snake. The distillery understands the cultural significance and thus ensures each release is thoughtfully designed and presented.

Once again, the group calls on James Jean to follow his striking serpentine rendition of the outgoing Chinese Zodiac animal with an actual serpent. As the official press release puts it, the artwork gracing the packaging and bottle “symbolizes an auspicious ambition for constant progression and self-reinvention, reflecting the values at the heart of Johnnie Walker.”

A total of three snakes adorn the box and reportedly represent intuition, intelligence, and wisdom. The trio are supposedly shedding their skins amidst a backdrop of blooming flowers alluding to the “next chapter in life.” A similar aesthetic also appears on the Blue Label Year of the Snake bottle as it wraps around the surfaces of the crystal vessel.

Official tasting notes reveal aromas of pepper and spice with a deep golden hue. Meanwhile, each sip of the whiskey delivers a palate of vanilla sweetness, honey, hazelnuts, and citrus fruit. Finally, it leaves your mouth with a drawn-out and smoky finish. Secure your bottle of Blue Label Year of the Snake now ahead of the big day.

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker