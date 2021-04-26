For years, renowned British company Bowers & Wilkins have been supplying audio products for a multitude of uses. We have audiophile-tier speakers for your home or vehicles. There are also more portable platforms such as headphones and earphones for a personal soundstage. It was only a matter of time, but the arrival of the PI7 and PI5 marks their first venture into the true-wireless segment.

We know how those who are snobbish about sound quality will have a laundry list of complaints about it. Nevertheless, this allows Bowers & Wilkins to keep their longtime clients away from other brands. Among the two, the range-topping model is the PI7, which makes the notably premium PI5 the entry-level option.

From a visual standpoint, there are barely enough to distinguish one from another. At least we thought so at first, but the colorways exclusive to each model makes it easy to tell. The PI7 is available in Charcoal (black/gold) and White (white/gold).

Meanwhile, Bowers & Wilkins is also calling its PI5 variants the same colors but have different hardware accent tones. For the Charcoal, it’s all-black, while the White versions are a combination of white and what seems to be titanium gold.

As for the features, the PI7 is capable of maintaining a 24-bit connection with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology. This gives its advanced adaptive noise-canceling for a more immersive listening experience. Moreover, each bud house Dual Hybrid Drive units and a total of 6 microphones for each pair.

The PI5, on the other hand, is equipped with lower specifications but is nonetheless impressive. Both models share similar battery life at 4 hours per unit with an additional 16 from the charging case. Bowers & Wilkins also notes that the true wireless earbuds are IP54 water-resistant.

