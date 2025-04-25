Music enthusiasts who are into vinyl are in for a great 2025. Since earlier this year, special editions, retro revamps, and unique turntables have steadily been released. Audio-Technica, meanwhile, is “creating a space where sound and light harmonize for a vivid sensory experience.” Check out the Hotaru.

Some people argue that digital formats and streaming are the contemporary standards for immersive listening sessions. With a high-end DAC, a pair of premium headphones or loudspeakers, acoustic bliss is surely a guarantee.

You can also synchronize compatible LED lighting for a welcome visual treat. With the Hotaru, the Japanese audio equipment company intends to deliver something similar. However, it’s doing so by incorporating an adjustable illumination system directly into the record player.

No need to hook up the AT-FTT to third-party modules, as it ships with everything users need to enjoy their collection straight out of the box. Instead of the usual materials, Audio-Technica is crafting the platter out of precision-molded acrylic.

The translucent finish is an intentional characteristic that diffuses the light for a soft glow. There are three modes: Basic (static colors), Gradation (dynamic shifting gradient hues), and Link (A flashy light show synchronized to the beat.

As for the plinth, we have an aluminum construction with solid brass feet. For playback, there are built-in 2x 2.5″ speakers and 2x 0.75″ tweeters. The entire thing measures 17″ x 17″ x 9.3″ (WxDxH) and weighs about 26 lbs. To minimize vibrations, the Hotaru employs magnetic suspension technology.

Its belt-drive unit supports 33 1/3 rpm and 45 rpm rotational speeds. The static balanced straight carbon tonearm includes a custom VM stereo cartridge. Elsewhere on the Hotaru are two RCA pin jacks for line out and a single RCA pin jack for an external subwoofer.

Images courtesy of Audio-Technica