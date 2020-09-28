The Bond Travel Gear Travel Wallet features spacious compartments to organize your needs for travel or commutes. It is compact and has a tough exterior to keep items safe and dry.

Passport, mini notebook, pen, cash, cards, coins, keys, bills, boarding passes, and more. This is definitely a nifty on-the-go carry whether you’re off to work or play. It has a robust exterior made from water and abrasion-resistant nylon. On the front cover is a storage space divided into two to keep a few pens or other small items you may need for quick access. The back even has a pocket with Velcro closure.

The Bond Travel Gear Travel Wallet opens in the middle, book-style, with a zipper that connects both sides. An orange paracord pull tab makes it easy to flip it open. Inside contains even more storage solutions. There is a dedicated space for an A6 notebook on the right. The notebook is refillable and comes it a pack of threes so you save time scouring the bookstores for the appropriate-sized notebook.

Meanwhile, on the left side is a meshed compartment where you can stow away coins, keys, or other loose items. Behind the meshed organizer is a slot to keep your cards, IDs, cash, passport, and more. This area uses RFID blocking fabric to protect your personal info from data theft.

The Bond Travel Gear Travel Wallet is compact enough to easily fit in your luggage or backpack. It measures 4.5 x 6.5 x 0.75 inches and weighs just 99 grams. It is slim and lightweight which you need in a portable and convenient everyday carry.

Images courtesy of Bond Travel Gear