The Blundstone #150 Boot celebrates the brand’s 150th anniversary of crafting elegant and quality footwear. It features a “150th” logo embossed into the outer heel to celebrate the occasion.

This limited-edition pair celebrates Blundstone’s heritage of quality and craftsmanship and understated design. Inspired by the #500 boot, it has a smooth and supple leather upper and a bronze leather lining stamped with the “150th” logo. The pull tabs also feature the “150 YEARS” commemoration stamp.

The Blundstone #150 Boot takes inspiration from the natural tones found in the brand’s island home in remote Tasmania, Australia. The premium leather upper comes in a rich shade of auburn. Meanwhile, quality is never a second guess with this footwear. It has Polyurethane midsole for comfort and XRD in the heel strike zone for shock absorbency.

Moreover, the thermo-urethane outsole is resistant to hydrolysis and microbial attack so it is safe and hygienic to wear. It also comes with a removable EVA footbed with XRD in the heel pad for additional comfort. An extra set of footbeds is in the package in case of fit adjustments.

The Blundstone #150 Boot is a true collector’s item. It is stylish, elegant, of high quality, and just a beauty to see. Its level of comfort adapts to the changing times and the need. It’s guaranteed easy on the feet and quick and easy to wear and remove. This pair is what you call “pull-on, kick-off” the pull tabs make it easy to put on and the lining is smooth enough to gently slide off the feet.

Images courtesy of Blundstone