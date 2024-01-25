RZE is known for making extremely strong, durable and elegant watches from titanium that can stand the test of time. This craftsmanship translates to the HexEdge Ti, a mini folder boasting with a unique and beautiful silhouette that doesn’t skimp on quality.

This folder is milled from Grade 5 titanium and measures 2.4″ when closed and 4.1″ when fully opened. It’s a lightweight EDC at just 60 grams but packs a sharp clip point blade deployable via a thumb flip and a frame lock for safety during use. It’s a fidget friendly microblade designed for everyday adventures and even has scales in the brand’s signature geometric design language.

The RZE HexEdge Ti pocket knife comfortably offers the functionality of a full size knife despite its size and weight. The 1.66″ long blade is crafted from D2 tool-grade steel with titanium coating (likely using the brand’s proprietary UltraHex coating which is 8x resistant to scratching than steel) to make it highly resistant to wear and abrasion. It’s a tough folder that can withstand significant impact, making it resistant to cracking, chipping, and breaking so it can be subjected to heavy use.

Aside from being lightweight and tough, it is also comfortable to hold as it’s not too thin or too thick at just 0.41″. It also comes with a deep-carry pocket clip and a lanyard slot for portability.

The RZE HexEdge Ti pocket knife is for those looking for a sleek addition to their EDC collection that can take a beating but doesn’t add heft to the pocket. As the brand describes it, this folder puts a “giant utility in your fifth pocket.”

