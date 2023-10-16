Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT’s) Triple Play Multi-Tool is ideal for bartending, picnics, backyard BBQ, camping, or as a last-resort cutting utensil in the kitchen. It hosts a series of tools to make popping open a cold drink a breeze or slicing up some meat or cheese to pair with that wine.

Designer Philip Booth was inspired by a photo he saw in a Sheffield England Exhibition Knives book when he created this humble yet handy utility tool that’s been stylistically refined to make it user-friendly. Designed in Ithaca, Michigan, the tools come pack in a single compact carry so you can easily toss it in your camping gear, backpack, or slip inside your pocket via a pocket clip for quick access.

CRKT’s Triple Play Multi-Tool has a corkscrew, a bottle opener, and a couple of blades at both ends: one is a 2.51″ drop-point dual blade for everyday simple cutting or slicing tasks and the other is a 1″ foil knife to let you slice through foil easily or for removing capsule. All these tools are set into a smooth and sturdy Pakkawood handle.

Pakkawood is high quality wood commonly used in Japanese knives and known for being waterproof and resistant to wear because it has undergone staining and then infused with resin. Meanwhile, the blade is made from high carbon stainless steel which is easy to sharpen and takes an edge well.

CRKT’s Triple Play Multi-Tool uses the traditional nail nick opening and slip joint mechanism for closing and opening. It is lightweight at just 4oz and compact at 7.25″ x 1.24″ x 0.64″ when fully opened.

Images courtesy of CRKT