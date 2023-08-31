The Wells Knife is the latest premium-level knife from The James Brand which takes its name from the Wells projectile found in Cherokee County, Texas. This is their first back-flipper and their first-ever true flipper design.

Crafting a flipper has been on TJB’s to-do list for years but they held out until they could bring what they call “a knife aficionado’s kind of knife.” The Wells is a testament to their dedication to blending form and function effectively and seamlessly. Designed to be easy on the hands with a fast deployment, one-handed operation and epic fidget factor.

Proudly designed, machined, and assembled in the USA, The James Brand’s Wells Knife boasts a 2.9-inch Wharncliffe stonewashed blade in CPM Magna Cut steel, which boasts a 63 HRC hardness level and great toughness and corrosion resistance. The use of stainless steel extends through a formed wire pocket clip, locking mechanisms, and caged ball bearings. Using stainless steel for the ball bearings ensures a smooth and swift operation every time.

Moreover, the James Brand Wells Knife features a high flat blade grind and scales made from aerospace-grade heat treated 6061 aluminum. This flipper uses a button lock mechanism that secures the blade in place when in use and also makes one-handed operation a breeze.

This knife measures approximately measures 7.25″ long when opened and weighs 3.3oz, making it great everyday carry. Aside from the anodized aluminum handle, The James Brand Wells Knife is also available in an all-black finish with DLC-coated blade and black anodized scales. This diversity allows afficionados to choose the style that best suits them.

