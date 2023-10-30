Let’s just say you just ordered the Timex Ironman The James Brand Edition, but it somehow feels incomplete. You’ve probably spied on the rest of the series while browsing their website. Hence, the only way to sate that craving for neon-clad items is to add The Redstone and The TJB Retro Wallet to your collection.

As one of the respected manufacturers of EDC and lifestyle products, these two tout exceptional build quality and stylish design. Starting with the folder, we’re looking at something resembling a toy at first glance. It’s likely due to the flashy colorways available for it. Buyers can get it in either Turquoise/Neon or Turquoise/Coral.

A snippet from the product page reads, “The Redstone is designed to be a compact and lightweight outdoor knife that you’ll bring along anywhere the trail may take you. With our new island design concept, the Redstone allows for a finger to rest between the islands, providing superior grip, especially for a smaller knife.”

It measures a compact 6.2” overall with a blade length of 2.5” and weighs around 1.8 ounces. Its serrated drop-point is fabricated out of SANDVIK 12C27 steel for exceptional durability with its hardness rated at 61 HRC. Meanwhile, its textured scales are crafted out of polypropylene.

To make it ergonomic for ambidextrous use, this pocket folder is equipped with a TJB Slide-Lock system. Then there’s the wire clip to secure it place and a paracord lanyard is likewise included in the package. With this out of the way, up next is The TJB Retro Wallet presented in Turquoise/Neon/Coral.

Adorned with psychedelic graphics and special The James Brand badging all around it’s the splash of color your EDC loadout needs. This tri-fold is made out of nylon and uses the timeless dependability of Velcro for its closure system. There are 10 pockets for all the stuff you want within reach of your bag or pocket.

Images courtesy of The James Brand