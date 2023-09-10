The winter months are fast approaching and with it come the inevitable blackouts. You don’t want to be caught shivering during a power outage so it’s best to be prepared. BLUETTI gives you more reasons to get backup power with the upcoming release of its new modular home energy storage system (ESS), the EP800.

BLUETTI is always making waves in the energy storage sector with its selection of portable power stations. Fresh from the success of the EP900 just months ago, the trusted brand is back with another power solution that guarantees days of electricity even during outages.

What Is the BLUETTI EP800 & B500?

The EP800 is a 7,600W power storage system that boasts 9,000W PV input and a scalable capacity from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh. Like the EP900, it uses the same B500 battery modules and is widely compatible with current or future solar systems.

The difference between the two lies in their capacity to connect to the utility grid. The EP900 supports on-grid connection, meaning installation could take some time as it must go through all the paperwork and inspection processes. On the contrary, the EP800 only takes a few hours to install so you can immediately use its features. (Read more about the BLUETTI EP900 HERE)

Key Features of the BLUETTI EP800 System

Flexible Capacity from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh

The modular design of the BLUETTI EP800 allows for customization. You can tailor its energy storage capacity according to your power needs. A B500 battery pack provides 4,960Wh and using two to four of these batteries gives you a capacity ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh max. That’s more than enough power to sustain your needs during a two-day blackout or six days max with solar power support. A recent study showed that in nearly all U.S. counties, a small 10kWh solar ESS can meet power backup needs for three days.

Powerful Performance: 7,600W Output and 9,000W Solar Input

The EP800 system provides up to 7,600W power for an entire household. It can effortlessly run both 120V TVs and 240V pumps and using its dual MPPT charge controllers, it can maximize solar input at 9,000W, allowing you to achieve power independence by solar. This also makes the EP800 an ideal choice for small businesses, farms, and workplaces that are in remote areas or far from the utility grid.

Easy And Quick Installation: Indoor or Outdoor

As an off-grid energy storage unit, the BLUETTI EP800 sets up easily in just a few hours using a simple hook and screw setup. It also doesn’t take up a lot of space on the wall or on the ground as it can be stacked vertically like the EP900.

This ESS features a NEMA 4X rating and operates quietly at less than 50dB so it’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Plus, BLUETTI offers an optional global installation team that can handle the job for you on site.

Wide Compatibility with Solar Panels

The EP800 seamlessly works with solar panels with its energy-efficient DC-coupled connectivity. A DC coupled connection converts the DC solar power to AC only once for your home appliance use, instead of an AC coupled system, which converts solar-generated DC power back and forth to AC power which could result in unnecessary energy losses.

Intelligent System: Smart Operation and Easy Control

The BLUETTI EP800, like the EP900, can adapt to varying weather conditions. It can regulate the discharge process based on ambient temperature through its advanced thermal management technology. This ESS also works with a companion smartphone app where you can monitor system performance, track your power consumption and generation, and adjust settings remotely anytime via WiFi or Bluetooth. OTA (over-the-air) updates are also provided for added user convenience.

Durable Design With 10 Years Warranty

BLUETTI doesn’t skimp on quality with its power stations and the same goes for the EP800. It comes in a robust and corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy shell with a NEMA 4X rating for dust, water, and corrosion resistance. As with most of BLUETTI’s solar generators, the EP800 also uses the safest LiFePO4 batteries for a 10-year lifespan and has an advanced BMS (battery management system) that prevents short circuits, overcharging, and other potential hazards. BLUETTI backs the durability of the EP800 with a ten-year warranty.

Enjoy Power Freedom With The EP800 System

The BLUETTI EP800 gives you independence from the grid and uninterrupted network connection. It can connect to solar panels for a maximum of 9,000W of solar charging and can provide enough power to run a household during outages.

Using two B500 battery packs at 9,920Wh of energy gives you 3.3 hours of use with a 2500W air conditioner or 140 hours of 60W lighting. Four B500 batteries can provide a max power of 19,840Wh which can run a 200W freezer for 84 hours, a 2000W oven for eight hours, and a 500W washer for 33.5 hours.

Best of all, the BLUETT EP800 switches from grid power to battery storage in less than 20 milliseconds. Power interruptions become a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment with this amazing product.

Eco-Friendly Power Solution

The BLUETTI EP800 is an eco-friendly and quiet backup power source that runs on renewable energy instead of fossil fuels like fuel-powered generators. This means it doesn’t emit harmful gases in the air or produce noise unlike traditional generators, making it an environmentally friendly option for a home energy storage system.

Availability

The BLUETTI EP800 energy storage system will be available on September 15 with a debut price of $8999. BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. The program entitles 30 households with monthly bills over $100 to avail of a free full-month trial of the EP800 system.

After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% OFF the retail price. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation.

Limited offer, grab it now!

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days!

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.