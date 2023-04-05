Blackouts will be a thing of the past when you have the BLUETTI EP900 & B500 home battery system integrated into your home’s power grid. This new release is bound to bring home backup power to a new height when it becomes available in the middle of May.

This efficient power source works like clockwork to bring you 24/7 electricity, so you feel comfortable and get on with your day’s work during an outage. But more than backup power, it can easily replace your home’s main source of electricity especially when connected to solar panels. This way, you don’t have to rely on the grid to run your appliances and thus, saving you money in the process.

Highlights At A Glance

What then is BLUETTI’s EP900 & B500 home battery system? Just like the EP600 and the AC300, it’s a modular power station so it doesn’t come with its own battery. Instead, it works with B500 battery expansion packs so you can enjoy its full potential. We’re talking an expandable capacity of 9.9kWh to 39kWh and up to 9kW of pure sine wave output power when connected to four B500 batteries.

It is also compatible with single-phase and three-phase inverters, making it highly capable in business and residential scenarios. It can give off a max continuous output of 9kW.

Aside from it being modular, the EP900 is also IP65-rated dust and water-resistant for both indoor and outdoor use. A protective case ensures that it stays at its best performance and keeps delivering power effortlessly even in harsh weather conditions like rainstorms, sleet, snow, dust storm, and more.

It offers easy control and monitoring via the smart BLUETTI app, and the EP900 and B500 combo runs on reliable and the safest LiFePO4 Battery Cells for an extended lifespan, which is 4-6 times longer than those with lithium batteries.

The system also uses Intelligence Battery Management System (BMS) to prevent overheating, overcharging, short circuits, and more. BLUETTI also offers a ten-year warranty on this product.

Moreover, the EP900 boasts the following certification: Certification: IEC62619, UL1973, UL9540A, UN38.3, EN/IEC 61000-6-1, EN/IEC, and offers hassle-free installation, and even on-site service. It works with new and existing solar panel systems too.

Emergency Power At You Grasp

Forget having to suffer through the sweltering heat during the summer months or shivering in your coat during winter. The BLUETTI EP900 & B500 home battery system, with its unprecedented output of 9kW and a max capacity of 39kWh, guarantees you stay comfortable no matter the weather conditions.

It is guaranteed to outperform far beyond other portable power stations and most competitors throughout the market. It’s sure to meet almost all power needs at home or at work so you have more peace of mind, knowing you have more power in hand.

Reduce Electric Bills

The B500 battery system does more than power the EP900 power station. It also serves as a reliable storage for solar power collected in the morning. As a battery pack, it can store excess solar energy so you have electricity to use at night or in the afternoon.

You can set up the working mode of Peak Load Shifting on the BLUETTI App, so the EP900 can be charged with low-price grid power and recharge during peak hours (normally from 4 pm to 10 pm) when the electricity price is higher. This way, you can effectively offset your monthly electric bills.

BLUETTI has yet to share more details about the EP900 & B500 battery home system including its debut price. Orders are expected to be delivered in late April or early May. But this power combo is sure to become another bestseller from BLUETTI given its amazing features.

About BLUETTI

