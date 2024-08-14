If you’re a whiz in the kitchen, there are tools and equipment that can aid in your culinary ventures. A range hood or an integrated exhaust system is not necessarily required as long as there is adequate ventilation in your home. However, some residential buildings need to have one according to the code. The Roba is an innovative solution for the modern dwelling.

Installing a range hood or exhaust system can be expensive and time-consuming. Therefore, G11 Designs shares a concept of what cutting-edge air purification platforms might look like in the future. Even with flameless cooking methods, the heat eventually produces smoke or other unpleasant.

Unless you want the entire house to smell like a restaurant, a kitchen appliance like the Roba is beneficial. At first glance, this gadget resembles a stylish lamp. However, the articulating head features a handle and twin grilles. In hindsight, the aesthetics appear like a robot upon closer inspection.

The rest of the stand is cylindrical in shape with a thick base and two legs set at a 90-degree angle. We’re guessing the bottom and its protrusions are metal for ensuring stability. Those behind the Roba’s creation say users can adjust the height, rotate the extension arm, and aim the inlets toward the cooking surface.

Touch controls are on the top edge of the base, while a red button is visible just above the power cord. Forward-facing air quality indicator lights gauge the level of pollutants. The LED strip surrounding the intakes is a nifty bonus to illuminate the area. G11 Designs clearly knows how to impart a minimalist motif as you can see on the Roba.

Images courtesy of G11 Designs