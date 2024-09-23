With flagship smartphones now packing outrageous imaging capabilities, some photographers are reportedly ditching their standard gear. Despite the shrinking gap of parity between the two platforms, point-and-shoot cameras remain in demand. As a reminder of their relevance, Hasselblad launches the X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition. As it says, only 1,000 units are up for grabs.

Photography enthusiasts still hold the brand in high regard courtesy of the outstanding quality and performance of its products. Operating out of its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, the firm supplies medium format shooters, photography equipment, image scanners, and other related items globally.

The X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition retains the sleek form factor of the standard model. However, Hasselblad revamps the metal exterior with an understated hue it calls Tundra Brown. This is an aesthetic tribute to the company’s homeland wherein the greenish-brown tone is prevalent.

“Moss, reindeer, and snowy owls inhabit the high-latitude ecosystem in the tundra. Life’s vitality thrives despite the harsh cold, showcasing remarkable resilience. Hasselblad aims to convey the spirit of perseverance to adversity through the Earth Explorer Limited Edition, reads the website’s literature.

Additionally, to the right edge of the camera body is the text “Earth Explorer” and its unique serial number. These are not printed but laser-engraved for a classy touch. Likewise, the start-up interface of the X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition is exclusive to this SKU.

With its nature theme, Hasselblad includes a strap crafted from recycled plastics. For comfort, the inner section features a special soft-feel fabric. The X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition kit includes the camera body, a UV filter, an XCD 2,5/55V lens, two X System batteries, an X System battery charging hub, and a strap.

Images courtesy of Hasselblad