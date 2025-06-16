As it stands right now, the tablet category situation positions Apple against a deluge of Android OEMs. However, if the trend continues, ePaper tablets will eventually grow from a quirky niche into a completely in-demand segment. If so, brands like Onyx can potentially lead the pack with cutting-edge slates like the BOOX Tab X C.

The way we see it, there will be a major shakeup in the coming years. Especially when color electronic paper displays become mainstream. Truth be told, these types of screens will never come close to the clarity, contrast, and fluidity of IPS or AMOLED. Nevertheless, the technology excels when it comes to battery life.

With a 13.3″ Kaleido 3 panel that supports resolutions of 3200 x 2400 (B/W) and 1600 x 1200 (color), the BOOX Tab X C is huge. For visibility in the dark, we have a Moon Light 2 front light system. This bad boy is a far cry from the typical e-reader, which measures anywhere between 6″ to 8″ diagonally.

Onyx says the SKU supports capacitive touch interaction and the BOOX InkSpire Stylus touch. Given its size, it can offer more than just entertainment. A bit of productivity is possible via an optional case with a keyboard and trackpad. Since the tablet runs Android 13 out of the box, it is compatible with a wide range of apps.

Furthermore, its 5,500 mAh battery should outlast the competition even with heavy usage. The BOOX Tab X C packs an 8-core 2.8 GHz chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Dimensions of its dark gray metal housing are 287.5 mm x 243 mm x 5.3 mm. The package already includes a stylus and additional replacement tips.

