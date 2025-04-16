Keychron is highly regarded in the PC gaming scene for its diverse selection of keyboards. However, it also offers a sizeable lineup of wireless mice. The latest addition to the latter’s roster — the M5 — is perhaps the brand’s most ergonomic SKU yet. Available in either black or white colors, pick this up if you regularly suffer from wrist strain.

For the average user, prolonged usage of a standard mouse can eventually become uncomfortable. Honestly, even the most seasoned professional gamers experience the same symptoms. Although a task chair with armrests and a desk that’s properly at level can help alleviate this problem, others might benefit from a vertical-style configuration.

If this is the first time you’ve seen one, the size and shape of the body will seem odd. The form factor of the M5 keeps your palm, fingers, and wrist in a neutral handshake position. With the ergonomic bits out of the way, this device is equipped with the best-in-class PixArt 3950 unit.

It features a sensitivity of up to 30,000 DPI, 750 IPS, and a polling rate of 8,000. Should you choose to ditch the cord, the M5 can connect via wireless 2.4 GHz for low latency and responsive action. Bluetooth 5.3 is likewise on board to enhance versatility with devices that do not have a port for the included receiver.

It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Keychron guarantees durability courtesy of Huano 80M micro switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. In addition to the standard scroll wheel, a thumb scroll wheel helps with horizontal scrolling. Finally, the M5’s 600 mAh battery lasts up to 120 hours on a single charge.

Images courtesy of Keychron