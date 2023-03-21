BLUETTI is bringing its first modular power station bundles, the AC300 & B300 battery modules, on sale for a limited-time offer of just $2999 from March 15-30. This backup electricity is versatile, customizable, and highly reliable for both indoor and outdoor use, even off-grid and you can see why below.

Scalable Capacity for Longer Runtime

The BLUETTI AC300 is 100% modular, as such, it needs to pair with a B300 battery or more. It can go an astonishing 12,288Wh when paired with four 3072Wh B300 batteries. This impressive power output immediately turns the AC300 into your home’s backup power system.

Compared to other competitors at the same level, this power station beats them all when it comes to capacity and runtime. Even a single B300 attached already turns the AC300 into a great power source: it can run a 1500W heater for 1.7 hours, a 1000W washing machine for 2.6 hours, or an 800W refrigerator for 3 hours.

Safer, Greener, and More Durable LFP Battery

The BLUETTI AC300 power station runs on a durable and highly reliable LFP(LiFePO4) battery, which boasts the most stable and long-lasting energy storage battery. This gives the AC300 a lifetime of 3,500+ life cycles to 80%, which is about three times longer than ternary lithium and other battery materials. This power station is also a more sustainable choice since LFP batteries are free of heavy toxic metals like cobalt or nickel.

Big Output Power for Anything Plugged in

The BLUETTI AC300 provides up to 3000W of continuous power making it ideal to use with larger or heavy devices such as household appliances and power tools. It even comes with numerous ports for your power needs. These include 16 outlets on the front panel, a 120V/30A TT-30 for a travel trailer, a 24V/10A car outlet, six 120V/20A AC outlets for common appliances, a 12V/30A RV outlet, and multiple USB ports. It even comes with two 15W wireless charging pads. Read our review of the BLUETTI AC300 HERE

Multiple Charging for Fast Top-up

Speaking of charging, the BLUETTI AC300 is an ideal power source for on-the-go use and emergency backup power needs because of its versatile charging options. Aside from the usual AC wall plug, it can also top up fast using a generator, solar power, lead-acid battery, and car battery. It takes 2.2 hours to fill up the AC300 when paired with two B300 batteries using an AC adapter and 1.8-2.3 hours with solar panels alone.

Using both AC and solar power simultaneously doubles the charging input. It recharges the AC300 at a maximum of 5,400W so it reaches its full capacity in merely 1.5 hours.

Best of all, the BLUETTI AC300 is designed to work seamlessly with the most common solar panels in the market because it uses MC4 connectors for solar charging. This ensures the AC300 fully harnesses the power of the sun and ultimately, helps in reducing energy bills and in protecting the planet. It fully supports solar energy up to 2,400W using a built-in MPPT controller.

24/7 UPS Home Backup For Power Outage

As mentioned above, the BLUETTI AC300 can easily become your home’s main source of power, especially during outages. It offers a seamless UPS connection for uninterrupted power. One of its key strengths is its fast switching time – less than 20ms – so quick even sensitive devices won’t notice the grid fails.

Easy to Monitor, Control, and Setup

The BLUETTI AC300 is equipped with modern features including an LCD touchscreen and APP control for easy operation and monitoring. The touchscreen displays operation status, historical data, and device information, while the mobile APP connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and gives info on recharging/recharge timer and more.

240V Split Phase Bonding for More Possibilities

The BLUETTI AC300 is great to use in households or small businesses with high power demands because it can deliver high power output. It can go as high as 24,576Wh when paired with eight B300 batteries via Split Phase Bonding and using a Fusion Box Pro. A regular input or output voltage is 120V but with split-phase bonding, it can get to 240V. The output power also doubles from 3,000W to 6,000W. This allows the AC300 to handle heavier loads and recharge almost twice as fast.

All these wonderful features make the AC300 power station & B300 battery bundle a truly versatile and reliable portable powerhouse great to use in a wide range of situations, be it at home, at work, during an outdoor adventure, or even in off-grid scenarios. Its impressive power capacity, dependable battery, rapid charging, and intuitive app control, make the AC300 a must-have for anyone needing a reliable and flexible power source.

