The trouble with the Apple Watch is that it needs a proprietary cable to recharge, which can be a nuisance if you want to carry less cables in your travels. Thankfully, Nomad has a solution for this in the name of its latest product, the 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition.

Nomad swears it’s the ultimate 3-in-1 charging solution” as it hosts two USB-C PD ports and an Apple Watch charging puck in a compact design powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The USB-C ports share a 65W power, with the top port charging a device at 45W and the bottom at 20W. If charging only one device then it gets the full 65W. Nomad’s ProCharge Power Philosophy ensures proper power output to the device charged in each port.

The Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition features a magnetic fast charger for the Apple Watch at the top. It’s best to plug the adapter into a wall socket where the charging puck is at the top. But because of its magnetic attachment (Official MFi Apple Watch Fast Charger), it also works efficiently angled sideways when plugged on tabletop chargers.

When not in use, the prongs fold down for compact storage making it an ideal travel companion. When folded, it measures 55mm x 54mm x 40mm and with the prongs open, it’s at 71mm x 54mm x 40mm. It can power up an iPhone, AirPods (without the case) iPad, and more.

The Nomad 65W Power Adapter Apple Watch Edition can fast charge an iPhone, a MagSafe charger, and a MacBook Air, and provides plenty of power for MacBook Pro. It doesn’t come with international adapters. But it’s electrically compatible with international mains electricity for convenient plugging into adapters.

Images courtesy of Nomad Good