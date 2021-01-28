The Bitplay Wander Case is named as such because it goes with you wherever you go. It keeps up with your active lifestyle, be it at the gym or outdoors with nature.

Urban style meets outdoor functionality in this phone case compatible with the iPhone 12 series. These include the iPhone 12 mini, the 12 Pro, and the Pro Max. It comes built-in with a multipurpose carabiner that works as a stand so you can watch videos from your phone vertically or horizontally. The carabiner also works with different straps for hands-free carry.

You can change up the straps depending on your mood and style. There’s the Urban Lite Strap is for an everyday look with its earth tone style. It is perfect for trips to the grocery or when shopping. The Multi-Use Adventure Strap, on the other hand, complements your badge holder or other personal accessories like your key ring, belt buckle, bag strap, and more. A 3-point buckle belt adjusts the case closely to your body without any hindrance to your activity. This is ideal for hiking, trekking, or a quick play at the basketball court or at the gym.

The Bitplay Wander Case is interchangeable to adapt to your style and convenience. It comes in different attractive unisex colors. An add-on lens adapter lets you attach Bitplay’s premium lenses. Best of all, it comes in a robust and heavy-duty construction to ensure your phone stays protected from slips and drops. The case offers military-grade protection with its high-quality level of shock absorption.

Images courtesy of Bitplay