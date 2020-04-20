The BioLite BaseLantern XL is another testament to the brand’s impressive array of packable modern camping gears. This gadget not only provides illumination but also serves as an entertainment attraction on your outdoor adventures.

Touted as the brand’s “first flatpack lantern,” this innovative product packs the convenience of a high-tech portable torch and power supply. Its LED torch offers 500-lumen output which is bright enough to light up a room of people. The light lasts up to 78 hours on its lowest setting and for 7.5 hours on maximum output.

A 12,000 mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery powers the BioLite BaseLantern XL. The battery doubles as a power bank that can charge mobile devices through a pair of USB ports. Best of all, this portable travel gear has Bluetooth connectivity. A companion iOS or Android app lets you access a suite of functions linked with the lantern. These include remote control, sleep timers, and proximity activation.

The app also lets you set your lantern as an alarm clock that sets off audio and visual wake-up alarms. Moreover, a light control feature lets you set the pulsing Party Mood or activate the red night vision or the soothing blues. This lamp also has a real-time battery feedback so you know when it is time for a recharge.

Designed for outdoor use, the BioLite BaseLantern XL is IPX4-rated for water resistance and uses stainless steel housing and polycarbonate construction for strength and durability. As with other packable camping gears, this gadget comes fitted with a pair of swiveling, collapsible legs to make packing and unpacking a breeze.

Images courtesy of BioLite