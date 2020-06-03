A minimalistic approach in carrying cash, cards, loose change, and more is not only practical but also efficient. You find what you need in one portable holder for quick and easy access while on the go and the BillyKirk No.092 Card Case definitely does the job.

This all-leather product boasts a simple yet elegant design. The addition of metal snaps and waxed cord in the middle and on the bottom edge also gives it an edgy and modern appeal.

Hand-sewn by Amish craftsmen, the BillyKirk No.092 Card Case uses American full-grain leather for high durability. The texture of the leather keeps the contents snug to avoid slippage. But it isn’t too tight that you can’t easily slip your fingers inside to get items out.

This simple card wallet can fit a max of eight cards, a few folded notes and bills, folded small paper documents, some loose change, a house key, and more. It is not limited to just holding money as you can put whatever you want and can inside. A solid brass snap closure ensures the contents remain inside no matter your movements.

The BillyKirk No.092 Card Case feels nice in the hands because of its leather texture. It also portable and fits nicely in the hands because of its compact size. It is front-pocket friendly at just 3 inches wide and 4 inches long. Because it’s of premium leather construction it means it develops its own patina over time which gives it a unique characteristic. It also comes in different colors including red, green, black, tan, natural, and blue.

Images courtesy of BillyKirk