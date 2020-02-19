The Big Idea Design TPT Slide Pocket Tool is an upgrade to the brand’s Titanium Pocket Tool. It now comes with a slide lever at the top for quick and easy access to the stainless steel fork/blade insert. It also has a removable pocket clip for portability in carry and its body is 25 percent thicker than its predecessor for added strength and durability.

This pocket multi-tool is TSA-friendly so you don’t have to worry about packing it with you in your travels. It also maintains its robust body made of Grade 5 Titanium Alloy (6AL4V). Despite its tough construction, it is lightweight enough at just 1 ounce (28 grams) and measures 3″ long and 1″ high/tall. It has a thin frame at 0.20″ without the clip and 0.38″ with the clip.

The Big Idea Design TPT Slide Pocket Tool serves its purpose as a portable yet handy tool for those unexpected home and outdoor fixes. It has both flat head and wide flat head screwdrivers, a mini pry bar, a 1/4″ (6mm) hex bit opening, and measurement cues. This EDC also has a bottle opener, a scraper edge, and universal wrench design available in 15 socket sizes (SAE 15/64, 1/4, 17/64, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16 in. and Metric 6,7,8,9,10,11,12 mm. The internal magnet is a bonus for picking up small metal items and the blade inserts are replaceable with standard utility razor blades.

This pocket tool uses a one-handed ambidextrous operation and is barely bigger than your house key. You can easily hang it with the rest of your keys or hang anywhere you like using its added 550 paracord lanyard. The Big Idea Design TPT Slide Pocket Tool comes in stonewashed and matte black colors.

