Religiously maintaining an active lifestyle definitely has its perks. It develops/maintains a great physique, boosts immunity, enhances mental health, improves sleep, and so much more. Despite its advantages, muscle fatigue and soreness are unfortunately part of the package. Hence, health experts recommend adequate rest at the end of the day. If you intend to spring back into action ASAP, the R8 Plus can help.

For years, the world’s leading sports research groups studied the favorable effects of deep tissue massages. Data shows professional athletes tend to perform and recover faster after a session or two. No wonder licensed physical therapists are paid handsomely for their work.

Meanwhile, one company designed a device that delivers the same benefits. ROLL Recovery puts users in control. Given not everyone enjoys the sensation of a deep tissue massage, an intuitive dial adjustment system controls the intensity.

“With a patented integrated mechanism hidden in the frame, we designed the R8 Plus to be easy to use, reliable, and built with the highest quality of materials,” writes the manufacturer. It can effectively target sore spots on muscles like the IT-bands, shins, gluteus, arms, quads, hamstrings, and calves, among others.

Primarily constructed out of stainless steel and heavy-duty ball bearings, it’s a non-motorized tool that will a lifetime with regular maintenance and care. The R8 Plus measures 12.5″ x 9.5″ x 2.5″ and weighs only about 3 lbs. As indicated on the website, this is an FDA-registered medical device. There are three colors to choose from: Carbon Black, Alpine White, and Lava Red.

Images courtesy of ROLL Recovery