One of the many things that keep constantly changing is fashion. In the world of style and glamor, trends come and go. Before you know it, what’s in now is out next.

But what people from all walks of life look for in shopping for clothes and even shoes is – comfort. Comfort without compromising style never goes out of trend and what’s synonymous with comfort is streetwear.

What is Streetwear/Skater Style?

So, what does streetwear or skater style mean exactly? Most of us as well as fashion connoisseurs find it hard to put it into words. But it’s simply the latest fashion revolution that has taken the fashion industry by storm. And it looks like it’s here to stay.

Interestingly, streetwear used to be exclusive to skater kids that it’s known as skater style. In today’s fashion landscape, a mashup of haute-couture and urban fashion graces the runways of Paris.

Hoodies, graphic tees, and pairs of sneakers become a pretty common sight in unveiling a fashion label’s latest collection. This crossover, according to some, gives birth to the term “streetwear”.

How to Sport the Streetwear Style?

To get that streetwear/skater style look, just keep in mind the following tips:

Opt for loose, comfy, and practical styles.

Wear graphic T-shirts and hoodies on top.

Go cargo or chino pants or shorts.

Choose classic footwear by sporting traditional skate shoes like Vans or Converse.

Add accessories like a logo cap, tube socks, and a backpack.

What Are the Best Streetwear Brands For Men?

A slew of OG streetwear brands has championed the skater style including Nike, Supreme, Carhartt, Off-White, Palace, Noah, and Vetements. In fact, we round up the best 22 go-to streetwear brands for men that everyone talks about.

This complete guide will help you start your quest for anything streetwear and sport that awesome skater-style look.