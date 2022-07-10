No liquor cabinet is ever complete without a rye whiskey or two!

No matter how much Scotch and bourbon you stock, nothing could ever truly replace rye whiskey. Without it, you can’t have a proper Sazerac, Manhattan, or Brooklyn cocktail.

There’s just something wonderful about the grassy, peppery flavors of rye whiskey, the higher hints of spice, oak, and smoke that makes for an elegant drinking experience.

So of course we’re here to help you stock your cabinet with all the best rye whiskeys around.

Take the time to peruse our list below, even test out a few options for yourself. You’ll find that having a bottle or two of rye whiskey on hand can make all the difference next time you want a glass of something strong and tasty of an evening!

Why Rye Whiskey?

You might be wondering, “What’s so great about rye whiskey? Why should I choose it over other whiskeys?”

I’m so glad you asked!

Rye whiskey is made with a “majority of rye” in the mash. In the U.S., that means it needs to be made with at least 51% rye. Canadian rye whiskey doesn’t need to adhere to that standard, though, and can have an unspecified amount of rye.

The great thing about rye whiskey is that the high content of rye (a naturally flavorful grain) gives it a spicy, peppery, grassy flavor that pairs beautifully with the subtler notes of smoke, oak, and fruits. It tends to be more aggressive than bourbon (which is sweeter by nature), and so stands up to mixers better. For this reason, it’s included in a number of cocktails, including:

Rye whiskey is also on the stronger side (comparable to bourbon), with an ABV ranging between 40 and 60%.

It tends to be a mid-priced liquor—easily available in prices as low as $20 to $30—though there are some bottles that cost upwards of $500 (the truly exclusive choices).

Thankfully, most of the options on our list below are firmly in the “affordable” range. You can easily stock up your liquor cabinet without breaking the bank, and have many delicious bottles of spicy rye whiskey to enjoy at your leisure.