For those planning cookouts this season, ensuring guests are having a blast is essential. Although the main culinary attractions are all the grilled goodies, don’t neglect the beverages. As summer heats things up, folks can either jump in the pool or sip a frosty drink to cool down. Likewise, some cocktails or shots of the Tequila Blanco Ahumado would be awesome.

Some liquid courage should loosen people up for a festive atmosphere. As long as it’s in moderation, expect everybody to have a blast. Our coverage of Claze Azul México’s latest addition highlights the ever-growing demand for premium agave-based spirits.

Therefore, its catalog of high-quality tequilas and mezcals grows yet again. “A Ballad of Fire,” reads the official slogan. “Our most recent icon: an innovative expression of tequila that captures the transformative force that fire exerts upon agave,” as described by the distillery.

The process of making the alcoholic beverage is as clear-cut as it gets, but it’s the subtle yet purposeful tweaks that craft something exquisite like the Tequila Blanco Ahumado. They say the controlled cooking process introduces firewood alongside volcanic stones to infuse the blue agave with its signature smokiness.

What follows is the usual distillation process, but with a careful and artisanal touch. Claze Azul México then presents a full-body spirit that’s “brilliantly crystal clear with silver highlights.” Meanwhile, a whiff unveils aromas of red apple, plum, and smoked agave.

Take a sip neat to discover a palate that evokes essences of minerals, fresh lemon, and smoked agave. The Tequila Blanco Ahumado ultimately leads to a “silky finish with smoky undertones.” Finally, the slender decanter features a textured ceramic base inspired by the volcanic stones used to gently cook the agave.

Images courtesy of Claze Azul México