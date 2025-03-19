Like it or not, whiskey enthusiasts will argue over anything. It can range from where the spirit was made, the age statement, the finishing process, and everything else under the sun. To be fair, there are points we agree on, and others that are straight-up ridiculous. Therefore, why don’t you just pour a dram of Bushmills 46 Year, take a sip, and enjoy?

In fact, this applies to any type of booze that’s on people’s radar. Checking the distillery’s official website, the marketing slogan for this highly limited expression reads “Secrets of the River Bush.” Even the presentation of the decanter immediately alludes to just how special the single malt Irish whiskey is.

At the base of the crystal vessel are the numbers 1608. It reportedly denotes the year the distillery was granted the license to produce what it’s known for. Elsewhere, the cork stopper flaunts a golden cap. The yellowish metallic tone also decorates the neck, branding, and label of the Bushmills 46 Year.

We can also gather from the details that each bottle holds 700 ml of the Irish single malt whiskey at 92.6 proof or 46.3% ABV. Moreover, Bushmills ensures drinkers know exactly who is behind this exquisite release. Alex Thomas is the Master Blender in charge of the 46 Year and it seems the alcoholic beverage was finished in Oloroso sherry casks.

The 46 Year touts a deep mahogany hue with aromas of ripe dark fruits, caramel, warm aging oak, and sweet apricot. As for the palate, Bushmills describe notes of dried raisins, black cherries, coffee, plums, and baking spice. Lastly, the finish is “smooth yet robust, luscious and lingering spiced fruit and gentle oak.”

Images courtesy of Bushmills