Kentucky: home of the best Derby, Fried Chicken, and, of course, bourbon.

Kentucky Bourbon is the quintessential American booze, a spirit as bold and brash as the state in which it was born.

If you’re a whiskey drinker—or you plan to be—no night is complete without at least a few fingers of bourbon.

Below, we’ve got a complete list of the absolute best Kentucky bourbons (including a few that can only be found in Kentucky!) to add to your liquor cabinet.

Browse the list, check out the tasting notes, and get ready to find the perfect bourbon to put hair on your chest and some pep in your step!

Kentucky Bourbon 101: What You Need to Know Before Drinking

What Separates Bourbon from Other Whiskies?

All bourbons are whisky, but not all whiskeys are bourbon. How’s that for an explanation?

Need more? Here it is:

Bourbon can be produced anywhere in the U.S., provided it meets the criteria. However, 95% of bourbon comes from Kentucky, and 100% of the best bourbons are Kentucky-made.

Bourbon is made using a mash bill (mixture of grains) that is at least 51% corn (the rest can be rye, wheat, or barley). The mash must be distilled at under 160 proof (80% ABV), must not contain any additives, and must be stored in charred new oak barrels at under 125 proof (62.5% ABV).

To be labeled “straight bourbon”, it must be aged in barrels for at least two years. Though there is no aging requirement for bourbons, any bourbon aged for less than four years must declare it on the label.

Bourbon must be aged for at least three years for it to be recognized as a whiskey in the European Union.

Bottled bourbon must be at least 80 proof (40% ABV).

Pretty clear definitions of what separates the bourbon-making process from other whiskies.

The real question, though, is why should you drink bourbon instead of Scotch, Canadian whisky, Irish whisky, or any other of the many whiskies on the market?

Why Drink Bourbon?

Sweeter flavors. Bourbon is typically characterized by sweeter flavor notes, including vanilla, caramel, toffee, and butterscotch. This is due to the high corn percentage in the mash bill, and makes for easier drinking. No additives. The lack of additives means you’re drinking only pure bourbon, no unnecessary chemicals or flavorings. Plenty of affordable options. Compare the average bottle of bourbon to Scotch or Irish whiskey, and you’ll find the price tag is notably lower. You can find premium-quality, high-priced bourbons, but the “average” cost per bottle is more affordable. Healthier choice. Bourbon has no carbs or sugar despite the sweet taste. It’s a good option for diabetics (compared to sugary alcohols like wine or rum), and is both heart-smart and gut-friendly. Bold and sophisticated. Bourbon is a true “man’s drink”, and though bold, is still a very sophisticated, complex liquor. Great for cooking. Whether you use it to poach fruit, glaze a ham, or add into syrups, bourbon adds an undeniable punch of flavor. Support American distilleries. Every bottle purchased helps to support an American company—including many family-run businesses. Makes amazing cocktails. Because of its sweet flavor, it goes down nicely in cocktails, including Bourbon Sours, Kentucky Mules, and a Bourbon Old Fashioned.

As you browse the list below, keep in mind all these great reasons to have at least a few bottles of bourbon in your liquor cabinet!