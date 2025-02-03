Who among you loves to grill their food? We’re willing to be that the majority of our readers are aspiring pitmasters in their own right. Although summer is still several months away, outdoor barbecues are a great way to beat the chill. Hence, to accompany our culinary exploits, and get us warmed up, Bib & Tucker recommends the Double Char.

Booze and barbecue are a match made in heaven. Nonetheless, chugging down a cold one seems counterintuitive given the season. Instead, wines and spirits are the more appropriate options for now. Meanwhile, if your wine cellar is currently empty, a small batch bourbon whiskey from this Tennessee-based distillery should come in handy.

Bib & Tucker’s latest release carries a respectable six-year age statement. As the website points out, the American whiskey in question initially matures in fresh white American oak casks. Once this crucial step is complete, the precious liquid spends another five months in two more containers. It starts in a second heavy char barrel and follows with a newly smoked barrel.

“This unique fire-forged double char aging method creates the rich and deep flavor of Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon,” reads the product description. The distillery likewise notes that the inspiration behind the expression is a period in time when people cooked their food over an open flame. Hence, the process creates “savory smoky notes and an exceptionally smooth finish.”

Drinkers can look forward to amazing aromas of smoke, toasted oak, dulce de leche, cloves, and cinnamon. Take your sip to unlock notes of white smoke, sweet corn, toasted cinnamon, sugar maple, and vanilla. The Bib & Tucker Double Char then leaves your mouth with a medium to long finish of white smoke, oak, and vanilla.

Images courtesy of Bib & Tucker