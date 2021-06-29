One of the most common things we all have is dropping our phones. No matter how well we take care of them usually, something always tends to happen. A proper case to protect them can be useful for sure. The best phone case brands will know how to protect your phone well, while also adding useful features.

Some of these features may include water resistance, dust resistance, and much more. The iPhone is likely the most common phone that people buy cases for these days.

Overall, the iPhone is quite expensive and cases are heavily needed to protect that investment.

A lot of the time, the best phone case brands make their cases similar to things like wallets or holders and cases for business. Meanwhile, others make them similar to what you might see in leather portfolios. Truly, the design and use of each case can differ.

They are specifically designed for protection above all else. That means that any single case you might come across from these phone case brands will all be perfectly suited to protect your iPhone or Android device. That said, let’s go over those brands and explain why they are so good at their job.

star The Spigen company stands out among phone case brands for multiple reasons. One of the main reasons for this is that they seem to cover every phone one might have today. They even have cases for older phones out of circulation. Of course, not every single phone from the past is covered here. They mostly have cases for those that they know people will have today. However, every time there is a new phone, they also make a case to fit it. Whether it’s the future Galaxy 43 or the iPhone 59, they will have a case that perfectly fits. The real struggle is how to pick among the phone cases they have. When it comes to the phone you own, it is easy to narrow down the choices for this. Yet for some phones, Spigen has a major list of cases you’ll need to decide on. Spigen Cases The list of Spigen cases is quite vast, as they have a lot of phones that they cover. The main list of these cases is similar for each phone. They are merely altered to fit the phone they are protecting. Not all case lines will be involved in each phone, but they usually tend to be. These are the current types you can view with them: Hybrid

Ultra Hybrid

Neo Hybrid

Hybrid Crystal

Rugged Armor

Thin Fit

Case Wallet

Liquid Air

Liquid Crystal

Slim Armor

Tough Armor

Slim Armor Crystal

Crystal Shell

Screen Protector Full Cover

Jet White™ Fit

Jet Black™ Fit

Esquire Series

Design Series

Oh Joy!

TheMintGardener

Essential Meanwhile, they also have some categorized by the finish of the case too. Those are: Fabric

Soft Touch

Grip

NËXT

SLAM

Commuter Series

Symmetry Series

Strada Series

Statement Series

Statement Series Modern

Pursuit Series

Defender Pro Series

Traction Series

Vue Series

Figura Series

Otter+Pop Defender Series

Otter+Pop Symmetry Series

Otterbox

Alpha Glass

Amplify While these are the main types of cases you’ll come across, they do have special cases too. These are typically based only on design, however. The brands they have collections on include: Marvel

Disney

Star Wars

Pixar

Pop Sockets

Pop Sockets
Style Collection The Marvel ones break down mostly to Avengers, Spider-Man & Venom, Deadpool, and Guardians of the Galaxy. The Pixar version includes the Incredibles and Toy Story. Meanwhile, the Disney portion includes Mickey's 90th, Princess Power, Classics, and Totally Disney. They are incredibly well made and hardened to where they will keep your phone safe and out of harm's way. Price Range: The prices you'll pay for Otterbox phone cases are pretty reasonable. They are sort of mid-range compared to other phone case brands. Here you'll spend anywhere between $20 and $70. It appears that the special design cases are sold for more than the regular at times. The Otterbox brand offers free shipping to all customers inside the United States. If you're outside the country, they charge for shipping depending on how far out you might be. Like the Lifeproof cases, Otterbox has a warranty on their cases. However, you have to search into it depending on the phone and where you buy it from. To check into that more, you can click here.

Overview Of The Best Phone Case Brands

As you noticed from this spectacular list of phone case brands, every single one make cases built to protect. The concept of any brand in this field is to do just that. However, some like to go above and beyond in this department. This leads to several cases that protect while also adding other features.

The ability to help phones become nearly waterproof and completely dust resistant is impressive for sure. However, it is even cooler to see those that act as battery packs as well. How cool is it that you can just place a phone in a case and it charges the entire time, avoiding the need to lug around a charger?

Some of today’s phone case brands have developed those. While some mainly protect against drops or random falls, this should not be considered less than. After all, the concept of a case is simply to protect with other features being nice add-ons. The best thing is that you even get to pick the appearance for most of them too.

While we’re certain you’ll love these phone case brands, we’re even more certain you’ll love their collection of cases too. That said, we recommend you check into all of them and find the best case at the best price for you today!