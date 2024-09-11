Rumors about Sony’s mid-generation console update have been swirling since last year. However, it seems insiders were on point this time as Sony’s lead system architect Mark Cerny took the stage yesterday to officially introduce the PlayStation 5 Pro. Although the big reveal set the gaming industry abuzz, some aspects of the new gaming system could affect its sales.

First of all, a big kudos to everyone who willingly opted to skip the PlayStation 5 and redesigned PlayStation 5 (Slim). Since the fifth-generation system’s launch in 2020 and subsequent sleeker revamp in 2023, market analysts were confident that a flagship variant was in development.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, is it worth the upgrade? The current-generation units are in no way obsolete, but the PlayStation 5 Pro pushes performance even further. Most of us will likely hold off for now, but early adopters can enjoy several exclusive features.

The GPU now touts 67% more Compute Units and 28% faster memory. Sony says this, “enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.” The PlayStation 5 Pro’s new hardware allows it to handle the effect even quicker with little to no impact on frame rate.

The console is roughly the same size as the current PlayStation 5, but sports distinct aesthetic tweaks. Unfortunately, interested buyers need to shell out approximately $699.99 for the standard package. Keep in mind, that this does not include a stand or a disc drive but ships with a sizeable 2 TB SSD.

A DualSense wireless controller and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom lets you play right away. The PlayStation 5 Pro remains backward compatible with over 8,500 PlayStation 4 games. Some titles might benefit from enhanced resolution and load times.

Images courtesy of Sony