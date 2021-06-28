You may be planning to travel this summer or possibly later in the year for the holiday season. If so, you’re going to need proper luggage cases to get things done well. The best luggage brands know what you need and have made products that perfectly handle this for you.

Check our guide of best carry on luggage for men.

Some may ask why they shouldn’t just use things like gym bags or even rolltop backpacks. Both can handle a lot of items being placed inside of them, right? While they are both fantastic, they were never really meant for major travel. They were always meant for travel on the move as well as short destinations.

If you are driving from Atlanta to New Orleans, sure, a gym bag or rolltop backpack could work just fine. They’re even good for spending the night at a friend’s place for a few days. However, if you’re seeking to take a plane ride across the country or planning to head to another country altogether, proper luggage can be a lifesaver.

Luggage brands make products that divide everything up and help you keep track of it all. They are also big enough to handle both your crazy cool Tropical Hawaiian t-shirts, cargo shorts, and pocket t-shirts along with the addition of larger clothing items like ripped jeans.

At the same time, they’ll still have the room to handle additional items like medication, hair products, and other personal items you might carry. Then on top of this, it’ll protect these items with incredibly tough cases. Many of which are even waterproof. With that said, you really should check out these impressive luggage brands. You can thank us later!

Checked Luggage

Wheeled Duffels

Wheeled Briefcases

Garment Bags As you can tell, they have you covered in just about any luggage type you’re looking for. But what type of material are they made out of? TUMI actually has a lot of options here too. At the brand, you can find: Hardside

Fabric

Ballistic

Leather

Textured Fabric Remember the Hardshell option mentioned before? TUMI technically has two types of this, they prefer to call it the Ballistic material. However, their Hardside type also works here depending on what you’re looking for. Both are fantastic options that TUMI ultimately does amazingly well with. However, they are fantastic all around too. They have several different lines or collections you can buy too. Those are: 19 Degree Aluminum

Alpha 3

Arrivé

Ashton

CFX

Merge

Tegra-Lite®

TUMI Latitude

TUMI V3 When looking closer at the bags, we were able to see stark differences in every single version. This meant that literally of the bags differed in some way, shape, or form. Whether it was a harder outside surface, more room, the size, or something else…differences were noticed pretty easily. Most of their luggage comes with the TUMI Tracer® which helps you find your bag if it is lost. Essentially, it can help you track down where it ended up. Many airports that see the TUMI name know about this and will often contact the person directly. However, if you do not get a call about it, you can still track down the bag. Stolen or lost, this helps to cut down on never seeing your bag again for sure. The lock on the TUMI bags is also TSA Approved. They actually have a built-in TSA combination lock. They usually call the locks used on the luggage the Lever Lock™ two-stage expansion system. However, not all bags have this type of lock on them. Yet they all have the TSA lock. Price Range: The real struggle with TUMI luggage has and may always be their prices. While they can be even with other luggage brands at times, they are more expensive than some too. Truly, it depends on the brand you’re looking at on that one too. TUMI is known as a luxury suitcase brand for a good reason. However, the brand has clearly shown that they make products worth the price you pay for them. The addition of their notable TUMI Tracer® also offers a lot more peace of mind. While you’ll spend anywhere between $400 and $2,000 for luggage at TUMI, that peace of mind is important. The bags are also made incredibly well and won’t randomly pop open out of nowhere like lesser luggage brands (none on this list) happen to do. They also offer online exclusive sales. You could literally buy a cheaper bag just because you decided to buy it online. To see their current online exclusives, click here. TUMI also offers free shipping on some orders but then charge standard fees for others. Yet the company does do free returns if you need to send back a bag. To find out more about how returns work among other things surrounding them, click here. They also have a warranty on all of their luggage. It used to be a Lifetime Guarantee before they were purchased in years ago. The standard then went to 5 years for all items. Samsonite has kept to that same philosophy mostly. However, it is only the luggage that gets this. One new addition was a worry-free first year of use where TUMI covered everything you can think of happening to the luggage in that time. It then goes to standard warranty material for the remaining years. This also only covers the original owner, so if it is ever sold at a yard sale or something in the next year or two after purchase, the warranty won’t be valid for the new owner. To find out more about how the warranty works at TUMI, click here. See Website Samsonite Editors Rating star

Checked Luggage

Fits 22″ x 14″ x 9″

Hardside Luggage

Softside Luggage

Spinner Luggage

Luggage Sets

Underseat Luggage

Garment Bags

Bags and Totes You’ll notice that unlike some brands, they have Underseat luggage as well as Luggage sets. It is common to see sets from smaller brands that are selling them at rock bottom prices. Yet if you’re looking at one of the top luggage brands out there, you expect everything to be sold separately. Meanwhile, you also expect Underseat Luggage to be common too. It’s really not in the industry but Samsonite has so many choices for luggage that they have no choice but to make this a category. The brand also has several lines or collections to choose from. When we say several, you may assume there’s a good ten or even fifteen. While Samsonite does have that many, they also have over a dozen more too. Check them out: SAMSONITE

ARMAGE

SAMSONITE BLACK LABEL COSMOLITE 3.0

BLACK LABEL LITE-CUBE DLX

BLACK LABEL LITE-SHOCK

CENTRIC

DETOUR

ECO-NU

E-VOLVE DLX

FLEXIS

FORTIFI

FRAMELOCK

FREEFORM

KARISSA BIZ

LEVERAGE LTE

LITE-BOX

NEOPULSE

NOVAIRE

NOVUS

PIVOT

SILHOUETTE 16

SOLYTE DLX

SPETTRO

STACKIT™ PLUS

STRYDE

SXK

TENACITY

TRU-FRAME

UPLITE

VALOR

VAULTEX

SAMSONITE WINFIELD 2 FASHION

WINFIELD 3 DLX Of course, most of them say “Samsonite” in front of the main name but we felt adding that for all would be overkill. Samsonite Freeform and Samsonite Pivot have the most items in their collection with 19 and 13 respectively. All of the luggage collections have a TSA lock. Many others are spinners, with wheels that are capable of spinning and going anywhere you decide. Others have a built-in battery, allowing you to connect to a USB port and charge your devices while on the flight. This is mostly a feature you’ll find in the carry-on luggage but some of the other bags have it too. Other luggage from the Samsonite brand has a WetPak™ pocket. This is a place used to store liquid or a place to put things with liquid in them to avoid anything getting on your other contents inside the bag should something bust or burst. This can be larger or smaller depending on the bag it’s in too. Most of the bags come in various color schemes too. Price Range: One very important thing to point out with Samsonite is that they have some of the best prices you’ll find in the world of luggage. They make products that are equal to the type you see from other impressive luggage brands, but charge less for them. This might be due to where they are based, as they can make products for a bit less in Europe as opposed to America. They also do not count themselves among the “luxury luggage brands” either. Most bags will be pretty affordable. Buying the bags single, on their own, will be a bit more expensive as opposed to sets. However, some only sell in the single format if the collection they are in calls for it. You can buy bags on their own between $80 and $700. This is really good if you ask us. Plus, they only have a few at the $700 level. Well over 70% of the bags are less than $500. They have 7 different luggage sets you can buy. You can buy any of them for prices between $170 and $750. This is pretty impressive for such a well-made set of luggage. Currently, the brand is going through major sales of more than half off of certain products. However, they have online deals all the time, so we highly recommend you check them out throughout the year to see if they have a deal that fits your budget. They charge standard fees for shipping, regardless of where it is going. However, they often run specials that allow for free standard shipping on all orders at $99 or over. To find out all of the shipping options, click here. Samsonite also has a pretty impressive set of warranties. They claim that their luggage is “worldproof.” This led them to call their warranty the Samsonite Limited Global Warranty. It depends on what you have under warranty, but the two major warranties they have are for 10-years and 5-years respectively. To find out more about the warranties and to know what items fall under which warranty, click here. See Website Victorinox Editors Rating star

Checked Luggage

Briefcases

Duffel Bags and Totes

Backpacks & Messengers They are all pretty impressive, but Victorinox also likes to organize things a bit more by categorizing them all into collections. These are all the collections at the brand involved with luggage that we found: Architecture Urban

Lexicon Hardside

Lexicon 2.0

Spectra 2.0

Altmont 3.0

Lexicon Professional

Altmont Professional

Werks Professional

Connex

Werks Traveler 6.0

VX Touring

VS Sport

Altmont Original

Victoria

Victoria 2.0 Anything that falls under “professional” mostly will be briefcases or messenger type bags. Be sure to keep that in mind when browsing the collections. Another thing to keep in mind too is that none of the similar-name collections are similar to each other. Lexicon and Victoria collections, for example, could not be more different in all of their versions. This is due to each representing a different bag type. Since they represent the type, they cannot be similar to each other. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be a need for more than one collection, of course. Keep in mind that the word “collection” is a pretty loose term with some brands but not with Victorinox. Anything in the collection is supposed to match up as a complete set. Unlike some brands, the different types of luggage all have a similarity that keeps them related, regardless of what they happen to be. So it is worth getting them to complete the set at the end of the day. Keep all of this in mind when shopping. Price Range: Victorinox sort of falls in the median between the cheapest luggage brands and the most expensive. Some of their prices beat that of the lower brands while others go a bit higher than expected. Ultimately, the prices have to do with the type of luggage you’re buying and how big or small it happens to be. Some have tech in them like a battery, which means they’re going to be more expensive as a rule. That said, the products go for anywhere between $160 and $600. As we mentioned earlier, it’s truly in the median. They offer both free shipping and free returns, which seems to go universally regardless of where you live. All Travel Gear has what they call a Limited Global Lifetime Guarantee. For the first 5 years of the purchase, just about anything you need fixed will be taken care of. However, at the 6-year mark and beyond, you’ll have a bit less protection. To learn more about the Victorinox warranty, click here. See Website Away Editors Rating star

The Bigger Carry-On

Medium

Large

The Carry-On with Pocket

The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket

Kid’s Carry-On They also have a tremendous Aluminum edition version of the first 4 on that list. These are even more durable than the main lines themselves. They even have a “Make A Set” option that allows you to do exactly what it says, make a luggage set. This can save money due to the asking to do this as well. That said, it’s well worth the investment. Other than the Aluminum edition, they also offer several color options. Price Range: Away Travel prices are pretty impressive when you compare them to all other luggage brands currently in the industry. The make your own luggage set is the first thing to follow here, as it sells for $450 and they offer a “uniform” option for $325. The average cost for the single version luggage is $200 to $300. The special Aluminum version sells from $475 to $600 on the average piece. They offer free shipping to the mainland United States, but only for the standard type. The faster you want it, the more the shipping fee is going to cost. To find the full information on how shipping works for Away, click here. Away also offers a Limited Lifetime Guaranteed Warranty. This covers the basic issues one might have with their luggage. However, they do not fix things you do that maliciously destroys the item and things of that nature. Meanwhile, the battery in the luggage is covered with a 2-year Warranty. To find out more about how their warranty works for everything, click here. See Website Herschel Supply Co. Editors Rating star

Soft-Shell

Carry-On

Check-In Like the away brand, they too have bags that included a USB power source. They call these the “Trade Luggage Power.” The battery is internal, which makes it kinda hard to remove. However, the Herschel brand found a way around this. They now have something known as an Inset Travel Sentry® Approved TSA combination zipper lock. This essentially helps them get past the TSA with the overall bag too. All major airlines accept these as carry-on items currently. While we’ve spoken about the “Trade” line of luggage, there are others within the Herschel brand. Those are: Highland

Outfitter Wheelie

Outfitter Luggage There is not a lot of difference in these as far as what they are for. However, the design and overall look of the bags are incredibly different. The brands mentioned above actually go with the four different types of luggage too. The Highland is the soft-shell type while the Trade collection is the hard-shell. Meanwhile, the Carry-On involves both. However, the check-in seems to include all the different lines or collections. This is not even including their impressive travel duffels that are all impressively designed. Many of them are also quite affordable and useful for multiple different things. Price Range: At the Herschel Supply Co., you will not spend nearly as much as you may spend at other luggage brands. Technically speaking, Herschel offers the lowest priced travel gear that we can find in the major luggage brands. The Duffels will cost between $70 to $120. Meanwhile, the main luggage products, each sold separately, costs $150 to $300. Herschel offers free standard shipping to the United States, which is nice to see. They also have a warranty, though it is not very easy to find when you look on their website. They have this to say about their warranty: “We stand behind the quality of our bags and accessories with a Limited Lifetime Warranty — our guarantee that every Herschel Supply item is free of material and manufacturing defects. This warranty is valid for the duration of the original purchaser’s lifetime, beginning on the date of purchase from an authorized Herschel Supply retailer and subject to applicable laws. The warranty will immediately become void if the product is purchased from an unauthorized retailer. Our Luggage & Apparel Limited Warranty is listed in section 05. The Luggage & Apparel Limited Warranty is valid for 5 years, beginning on the date of purchase from an authorized Herschel Supply retailer and subject to applicable laws. The warranty will immediately become void if the product is purchased from an unauthorized retailer.” This seems like a pretty fair warranty policy in our opinion. It’s actually one of the best we’ve seen if we’re honest about it. If you want to find out more about how their warranty policy works, you can click here to see more. See Website

Overview Of The Best Luggage Brands

As you will surely have seen by the luggage brands above, it can be of major importance to carry proper travel gear with you when you go. Sure, some traveling may be simple and short. For those, it’s perfectly cool not to need much if you’re asking our opinion. However, depending on high maintenance you might be, perhaps you may need luggage anyway.

As men, we also have to look out for that one always inevitable thing. What happens when you travel with a woman? She will need more space for her stuff than you. That also means, possibly, she may need to take up some of your luggage too. It’s perfectly understandable she’d need the extra space and it is our job to make her happy, right?

Due to this, you’re going to need luggage products for that unexpected situation. Luggage brands have your back in every single way there. These items are tough and can handle falling off of things without ripping open. They can also handle random passers-by that may bump into you.

Long gone are the days of luggage cases popping open randomly. You can even wheel them around for easy mobility, which makes them even more useful. Regardless of how strong you are, it can be a chore carrying around a lot of bags. So anything that can make the experience easier is perfect.

Most travel has to do with vacation, so why do that much work when you’re supposed to be taking time away from it?

Whatever you need, these luggage brands have you covered. Don’t believe us? Check them out today and see for yourself!