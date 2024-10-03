Everyone’s favorite fictional spy franchise recently commemorated its 60th anniversary in 2022. In other words, die-hard fans surely had a blast. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. If you happen to drop by Burlington Arcade in Mayfair, check out The 007.

We encourage everyone who idolizes the secret agent to visit and enjoy an immersive experience. According to the press release, this pop-up establishment will be operational only until December 31, 2024. Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, Bond is already an icon across generations.

Even before you arrive at the bar, several golden sculptures of Aston Martin’s DB5 hang along the way. Furthermore, adorning the floor leading to The 007 is a carpet with memorable lines from the movie. This is also a collaboration with labels such as The Macallan, Blackwell Rum, Belvedere, and Champagne Bollinger.

Guests can order cocktails and other alcoholic beverages while they view official movie props. Among those on display are Goldfinger’s golf shoes, Oddjob’s hat, a Fort Knox gold bar, and more. As the photos show, the interiors of The 007 flaunt sophistication and elegance.

Those who are eager to shop can choose from a selection of collectibles and tie-ins. Meanwhile, the first 25 customers who make purchases will receive a collector’s edition Goldfinger Sixty Years poster. Others can likewise bid on The Macallan 60th Anniversary Decades whiskey sets with all proceeds to benefit various charities.

The 007 will also showcase the only two yellow gold James Bond timepieces by OMEGA. Finally, we have Bowers & Wilkins in charge of all audio. From what we can tell, this is a unique way to celebrate a major milestone and one fans should never miss out on.

Images courtesy of 007