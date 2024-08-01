M J Kanny Architect designed Malaysia’s VanaVasa Resort to be eco-friendly and sustainable. It houses guests in nest-like chalets perched on a steep hillside and surrounded by mature forest trees.

The resort sits on 2 acres of natural landscape in Tanarimba, Janda Baik. As such, great care was taken to ensure the site’s natural topography remain intact during the construction of the chalets. Ten two-unit chalets installed on site using pre-fabricated steel take inspiration from glamping structures.

They feature steel frames and Colorbond metal roofing stacked to create narrow floor plates that fit between trees. These structures are accessible via buggy trucks. The chalets are a welcoming sight upon arriving at VanaVasa Resort, which sits approximately 800 meters above sea level.

The resort awards guests with expansive views of Genting Highlands beyond. They can immerse in their natural surroundings even in the comfort of their respective chalets. Each unit has its own veranda where guests can lounge, relax, meditate, or enjoy the peaceful calm of their surroundings.

VanaVasa Resort even encourages wildlife to coexist naturally with the resort environment thanks to the absence of fencing. As for other luxurious amenities, these include an open-air restaurant and lounge terrace flanked by a pool on the first floor of the main building. The second floor hosts ten bedrooms. There’s also a fishpond that uses natural groundwater.

VanaVasa Resort opts for natural ventilation instead of using air conditioning by incorporating sustainable elements. Open-air designs and bamboo blinds in the restaurant allow for natural breeze to flow. There are also ceiling slots in rooms to allow for cross ventilation. Likewise, insulated roofs on the buildings offer added protection from the sun.

Images courtesy of M J Kanny Architect