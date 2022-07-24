If you’ve never tried Japanese whiskies, have you even really lived?

Oh sure, we all hear about how wonderful Scotch is, how bourbon is the real man’s drink, and how rye whiskey will put hair on your chest. But when it comes to delicate elegance and the precise perfection of craft, you can’t beat Japanese whisky!

Below, we’ll walk you through what makes these Japanese-made whiskies so divine, and what sets them apart from all the other whiskies produced in Ireland, Scotland, the U.S., and Canada.

And, for your sampling pleasure, we’ve curated a list of the 15 best Japanese whiskies you can find today.

I guarantee that once you have your first sip, you’ll be hooked! Even if you’re not fully converted to drinking only Japanese whisky, you’ll agree that it’s worth always having a bottle (or three) in your bar for those nights when you want a fancy cocktail or a sipper that prioritizes smooth flavor over potency.

What is a Japanese Whisky?

Japanese whisky is (no surprise) a whisky produced in Japan, using malted grains and water extracted in Japan. Certain elements of the process—including fermentation, distillation, and bottling—also have to take place in Japan (though, as you’ll see below, some Japanese whiskies source their mash from outside the country). The whisky must be bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV, and, finally, it must spend at least three years maturing in (unspecified) wood casks in Japan.

A lot of Japanese whiskies are single malt and blended whiskies, but you’ll also find “pure malt” and “world whisky” uniquely in Japan.

A pure malt whisky is a blended whisky made using whiskies pulled from a distiller’s various locations around Japan (a common practice among the Japanese). A world whisky is any whiskey made in Japan that doesn’t quite fit the specifications listed above—the ABV is too low, the whisky is made, bottled, or matured elsewhere, etc.

What Makes Japanese Whisky Unique?

Japanese whiskies are typically heavier in barley than Western whiskies. Unlike the pot-stilled Scotch whiskey from which they originate, Japanese whiskey is distilled in a continuous still.

One fascinating element of Japanese whisky is that the whisky is often aged in casks previously used for sherry, bourbon, or other liquors. The casks are then stored in a number of warehouses around the country—some cold and humid, others hot—to ensure a variety of aroma and flavor profiles as they mature. These whiskies are then blended together to make a lighter, more fragrant whisky that is heavier on the fruit and floral notes than the peat-heavy Scotch whiskies.

Other elements unique to Japanese whisky include:

Special water. For example, the Yamazaki Distillery sources their water from mountains near Tokyo, which are rumored to be “fabled” or “mythical”. Many Japanese distilleries use mineral waters collected from special wells that add a unique depth of flavor to the whisky.

Special wood. During World War II, the shortage of sherry casks drove the Japanese to fashion barrels from mizunara wood, a type of Japanese oak. Mizunara barrels infuse the whisky with flavors reminiscent of coconut and sandalwood, utterly unique to Japanese whiskys.

Attention to detail. Rather than mass-producing whisky, Japanese distilleries place an emphasis on quality and elegance, constantly refining their processes to ensure a more luxurious, delicate product.

Unique climates. Japan’s temperatures are more extreme than Scotland’s, with hotter summers and colder winters. The dynamic temperature changes are reflected in the whisky, with a faster maturation time and deeper, more complex flavors.

Take the time to read over the list of Japanese whiskies below, and give each one due consideration. You’ll find that each has something unique and special to offer and will make a worthy addition to your wet bar or liquor cabinet!